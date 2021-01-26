Hertz Giving Away Free Car, Home Cleaning for a Year
Car Rental & Rail Donald Wood January 26, 2021
Car rental giant Hertz is looking to help travelers during the coronavirus outbreak by offering a new sweepstakes featuring a grand prize that includes free home and car cleaning for a year.
The Hertz Gold Standard Clean Sweeps launched on January 25 and runs through March 22.
To enter, travelers must register at Hertz.com for a chance to win free home and car cleaning every week for a year. Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members will receive two entries and an additional entry for each rental during the sweepstakes period.
“We go the extra mile to ensure our customers have clean and safe cars for their travels with our Hertz Gold Standard Clean sanitized and sealed vehicles,” Hertz Senior Vice President Eoghan Slye said. “We're happy to bring that same level of assurance to their doorstep with a chance to win free home and car cleaning for a year through our Hertz Gold Standard Clean Sweeps.”
The car rental company introduced the Hertz Gold Standard Clean at the onset of the pandemic, which is a 15-point cleaning and sanitization process that concludes with every car being sealed, a first-of-its-kind practice in the car rental industry.
Hertz also recently launched new mobile app features to facilitate a touchless rental experience, complementing existing touchless solutions.
