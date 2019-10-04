Hertz, Lufthansa Launch New Campaign to Mark Partnership Renewal
Hertz Europe Ltd., part of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., and Lufthansa, Europe's largest airline, have announced a partnership extension and new brand campaign celebration. The continuation of this successful relationship will offer customers a seamless 'premium' travel experience, both in the air and on the road.
Hertz and Lufthansa renew their partnership and launch "Travel Seamless" campaign
To mark the ongoing partnership, which began in 2013, a new co-branded, two-year campaign from Hertz and Lufthansa will launch on October 1st. The campaign underscores both brands' premium offerings – Hertz's range of luxury vehicles and Lufthansa's top modern aircraft – and is encapsulated by the message: "Premium in the Air and Premium on the Road – Travel Seamless."
Vincent Gillet, Hertz VP of International Marketing, said: "Hertz and Lufthansa offer customers a seamless, premium travel experience. This partnership extension bolsters our relationship with one of the world's best airlines, and is significant in highlighting both brands' premium offerings. As a result of this ongoing partnership, customers will be able to continue to enjoy a wide range of mutual benefits."
Erik Mosch, Vice President Product Management Ancillary Services
Lufthansa Group, said: "At Lufthansa we consider travelling not just a flight, but an end-to-end journey. The 'Travel Seamless' marketing campaign in collaboration with Hertz perfectly supports Lufthansa's ambition to provide its customers with a smooth transition from air to road on a premium level."
Customer benefits
As part of the companies' latest campaign, from October 1 to December 15, 2019, members of Lufthansa's frequent flyer and awards program 'Miles & More' can earn six times the amount of frequent flyer miles - the equivalent of 3,000 miles per rental - when renting with Hertz at the more than 190 international destinations where Lufthansa flies to. Bookings have to be made by November 15, 2019. Hertz has been successfully partnering with Miles & More for over 20 years, providing its more than 36 million members with special discounts and award miles on car rentals.
In addition, Hertz 24/7 powers the Lufthansa CarPool, a fleet of car-sharing technology-enabled vehicles for Lufthansa's employees in seven important German cities. Hertz also operates as Lufthansa's exclusive partner for the provision of corporate car rental services to the airline's employees globally and, when occasional flight disruptions take place, it provides car rental vehicles on demand for customers and crew.
Seamless Travel
The 'Seamless Travel' campaign launches on October 1st with brand design and marketing elements illustrating the partnership across a host of customer touchpoints, including airline on-board cups and flyers, inflight entertainment, lounge screens, newsletter, Hertz website, Hertz location screens, Hertz Gold Plus Rewards emails, Lufthansa website (lh.com) and social media.
The video of the campaign was shot on location at Frankfurt airport (Lufthansa's base) and on the west coast of Ireland. It cleverly exemplifies the brand proposition by showing a traveler enjoying a seamless transition between his journey in the air and on the road.
The visuals on board the flight and in the car show freedom and stress-free travel, highlighting the premium service that both companies provide.
SOURCE: Hertz Global Holdings press release.
