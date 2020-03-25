Hertz Providing Free Vehicle Rentals to NYC Healthcare Workers
To help the efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Hertz announced it would provide free vehicle rentals to New York City healthcare workers through April 30.
Starting Wednesday, healthcare workers can reserve a vehicle at one of the 19 New York City-area Hertz locations to keep providing critical care to the community. The car rental company is also working with Mount Sinai Health System to make vehicles immediately available to its employees.
“Mount Sinai Health System and our community of physicians, nurses, trainees, students and other health care professionals are working tirelessly to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Mount Sinai Health System President Kenneth L. Davis, MD said in a statement. “We thank Hertz and the growing number of community and business organizations who have pledged their support during this critical time.”
Hertz is also supplying free cargo van rentals to medical facilities to transport ventilators and other medical supplies to aid in the fight against the viral outbreak. The official website of the car rental company has more information for qualifying healthcare workers in NYC.
“With New York City having the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, healthcare workers are dealing with extremely challenging circumstances,” Hertz President and CEO Kathryn Marinello said. “It's vital that healthcare workers have safe and reliable transportation during this time, and we are eager to help.”
“The dramatic decrease in travel means we have more vehicles to serve the most critical needs of the community,” Marinello continued. “We're starting in New York City with healthcare workers and we'll continue to see how we can help during this crisis. It gives all of us at Hertz a sense of purpose and pride to lend our support as much as we can during this very difficult time.”
In addition, Hertz is providing vehicles to disaster response organization, Team Rubicon, which is providing assistance through delivery services for food-insecure populations and coordinating support for those in temporary quarantine.
