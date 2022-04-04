Hertz to Purchase Up to 65,000 Electric Vehicles
April 04, 2022
Hertz announced a new global partnership with Swedish electric car manufacturer Polestar that includes the purchase of up to 65,000 vehicles over the next five years.
The partnership is part of Hertz’s ongoing commitment to electrification, shared mobility and a digital-first customer experience, with the first electric vehicles from Polestar expected to be available for rent in Spring 2022 in Europe and late 2022 in North America and Australia.
The car rental giant’s plan to offer electric vehicles to business, leisure and rideshare customers is part of a larger commitment from last year to create the largest electric rental fleet in North America.
“We are excited to partner with Polestar and look forward to introducing their premium EV products into our retail and rideshare fleets,” Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said. “Today's partnership with Polestar further builds on our ambition to become a leading participant in the modern mobility ecosystem and doing so as an environmentally-forward company.”
“By working with EV industry leaders like Polestar, we can help accelerate the adoption of electrification while providing renters, corporate customers and rideshare partners a premium EV product, exceptional experience and lower carbon footprint,” Scherr continued.
Hertz will initially order Polestar 2 with its first volume model, which brings Scandinavian design and leading in-car technology, as well as the world's first infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS with Google built-in for the premium EV segment.
In February, the company named Stephen M. Scherr as Chief Executive Officer after spending nearly three decades at Goldman Sachs and departing at the end of 2021 as Chief Financial Officer.
