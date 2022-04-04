Last updated: 12:28 PM ET, Mon April 04 2022

Hertz to Purchase Up to 65,000 Electric Vehicles

Car Rental & Rail Donald Wood April 04, 2022

Hertz teamed with Polestar on new partnership.
Hertz teamed with Polestar on new partnership. (photo via Hertz Corporation Media)

Hertz announced a new global partnership with Swedish electric car manufacturer Polestar that includes the purchase of up to 65,000 vehicles over the next five years.

The partnership is part of Hertz’s ongoing commitment to electrification, shared mobility and a digital-first customer experience, with the first electric vehicles from Polestar expected to be available for rent in Spring 2022 in Europe and late 2022 in North America and Australia.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Delta Air Lines logo

Delta Air Lines Makes Changes to SkyMiles Loyalty Program

Gen-Z

Gen-Z Leads Comeback of Travel Planning, Spending in 2022

plane, rain, travel

Spring Break Travel Troubles: 10,000 Weekend Flights Canceled,...

British Airways Boeing 787

Overseas Airlines Are Already Dropping Mask Requirements

The car rental giant’s plan to offer electric vehicles to business, leisure and rideshare customers is part of a larger commitment from last year to create the largest electric rental fleet in North America.

“We are excited to partner with Polestar and look forward to introducing their premium EV products into our retail and rideshare fleets,” Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said. “Today's partnership with Polestar further builds on our ambition to become a leading participant in the modern mobility ecosystem and doing so as an environmentally-forward company.”

“By working with EV industry leaders like Polestar, we can help accelerate the adoption of electrification while providing renters, corporate customers and rideshare partners a premium EV product, exceptional experience and lower carbon footprint,” Scherr continued.

Hertz will initially order Polestar 2 with its first volume model, which brings Scandinavian design and leading in-car technology, as well as the world's first infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS with Google built-in for the premium EV segment.

In February, the company named Stephen M. Scherr as Chief Executive Officer after spending nearly three decades at Goldman Sachs and departing at the end of 2021 as Chief Financial Officer.

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
The cafe car will offer more convenient food service.

Amtrak Unveils Interior Designs of Acela Trains

Amtrak

The Top Destinations for Spring Break Rental Cars

Amtrak Announces $100 Off USA Rail Pass Sale

US Road Trips Outpace Pre-Pandemic Counts for the First Time

Amtrak Offering Buy a Roomette, Bring a Companion Free Sale

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS