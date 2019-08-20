New Budapest to Prague Private Train Tour Unveiled
Car Rental & Rail August 20, 2019
WHY IT RATES: This 8-day private train tour takes guests on a luxury journey from Budapest to Prague with stops in Bratislava, Vienna and Krakow. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
On this NEW private train journey being offered by MIR Corporation, guests will enjoy the pleasures of Old World rail travel aboard the luxurious Golden Eagle Danube Express from Budapest to Prague. On the way, they’ll stop in Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava, to admire the imposing Bratislava Castle, explore Vienna's historic center, visit Europe's largest remaining medieval town square in Krakow, tour four UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and end the tour at a 5-star hotel in Prague. This Budapest to Prague private train tour is scheduled for July 5-12, 2020. Prices range from $6,895 to $21,995 per person.
Days 1-3: Budapest, Hungary - Keszthely
UNESCO-listed Budapest, built in the grand style of the Hapsburgs, has a legacy of fine baroque, neoclassical, and art nouveau buildings and broad avenues. Visit the Royal Palace, used by Franz Josef of Austria, and Matthias Church, originally built in 1255. Enjoy the views from Gellert Hill before a free afternoon. Board the Golden Eagle Danube Express private train, and head for Keszthely on the shores of Lake Balaton. Here, tour the Helikon Castle Museum, or take a boat ride on Lake Balaton.
Day 4: Bratislava, Slovakia - Vienna, Austria
Arrive into Bratislava, the capital city of Slovakia; an introductory tour includes a stroll through the Old Town, fantastic views from Bratislava Castle, and the imposing Soviet War Memorial at Slavin. After lunch on board, travel the short distance to Vienna. Capital and largest city of Austria, Vienna's historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A tour of the city includes the Vienna Opera House, built from 1861 to 1869 in the style of the Italian Renaissance. Admire the many other beautiful buildings around the Ringstrasse, and enjoy a concert at the Lichtenstein Palace.
Day 5: Krakow, Poland
Poland’s royal capital from the 11th to the 16th century, Krakow was included on UNESCO’s first World Heritage list in 1978. Discover the largest remaining medieval town square in Europe, Rynek Glowny, laid out in 1257. Enjoy a free afternoon to explore on your own, or choose to join a tour to UNESCO-listed Auschwitz, the notorious Nazi concentration camp, outside of town.
Days 6-8: Prague, Czech Republic
Enjoy an introduction to Prague’s wonderful Old Town, admiring the Town Hall, established in 1338, and the 15th century astronomical clock. Cross the 14th century Charles Bridge, used for almost five and a half centuries before becoming a pedestrian-only bridge. Explore Prague’s old Jewish Quarter, with monuments commemorating the life and work of the Jewish community of Prague through the centuries. Wind your way through the Old and New towns on a historic tram car, and visit Prague Castle, the largest ancient castle in the world.
For more info, visit https://www.mircorp.com/trip/central-european-classics-by-private-train/.
SOURCE: MIR Corporation press release.
For more information on Budapest, Prague, Europe
For more Car Rental & Rail News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS