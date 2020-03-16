Rail Companies Modifying Schedules, Waiving Change Fees
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Donald Wood March 16, 2020
As travelers continue to adjust to life during the coronavirus outbreak, rail companies are adjusting schedules and waiving change fees.
Amtrak announced it would continue to operate across the United States, but would be forced to adjust service as a result of significantly reduced demand in key markets. The company also revealed cafe service would be suspended on trains operating between Washington D.C. and New York City.
TSA Adds New Coronavirus Page to Website to Help TravelersAirlines & Airports
Norwegian Cancels 85 Percent Of FlightsAirlines & Airports
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Hug a Travel AgentEric Bowman
Aruba Government Suspends All Inbound Travel by Non-ResidentsDestination & Tourism
Officials said the reduced schedule includes the Northeast Corridor operating approximately 40 percent of its standard service. The Keystone Service will only operate between Harrisburg and Philadelphia starting Monday through March 29, and the New York State Service is also now running on a modified schedule.
In addition, the Amtrak Hartford Line and Valley Flyer will be operating its Saturday schedule on a daily basis starting Monday and Winter Park Express service is canceled for the rest of the season.
As a result, Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, but impacted travelers can typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times.
VIA Rail Canada announced services would be reduced by 50 percent in the Quebec City-Windsor corridor starting Tuesday, but regional services continue to operate according to their respective schedules with no change.
Officials from VIA Rail also introduced a modified meal service aboard its trains.
As for Rocky Mountaineer, the rail company will implement enhanced screening and prevention procedures for the start of its travel season in April, plus enhanced sanitation onboard with additional disinfection.
For travelers looking to cancel or change their bookings, Rocky Mountaineer has temporarily adjusted terms to enable those who are 30-60 days ahead of travel to rebook to a later date without penalty. The company also changed its cancellation terms to offer more options.
For more information on Amtrak
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS