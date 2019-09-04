Railbookers Launches Vietnam Train Vacations
Car Rental & Rail Railbookers September 04, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Visit Vietnam like never before with new adventures from Railbookers.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Vietnam should be on the top of everyone’s bucket-list. As one of Asia’s leading destinations, Vietnam might be the best country to explore by train. It provides endless rewards for those seeking out the vacation of a lifetime.
Railbookers just launched its collection of three handcrafted itineraries featuring Vietnam’s most sought-after destinations. The new itineraries include Classic Vietnam: Hanoi to Hoi An, Vietnam – Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, and Vietnam – Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh and Mekong Delta.
And for a limited time, travelers can save $400 per booking on these new vacations. Offer is valid September 4 through 18, 2019.
“We are so pleased to now be offering Vietnam,” says John Vavrina, Vice President of Sales for Railbookers. “These itineraries feature all the check marks for what an independent traveler is looking for. Vietnam is an extremely safe, budget-friendly destination with an excellent railway system.”
On these train journeys, travelers can discover dramatic landscapes, captivating history, delicious cuisine and local culture, and unforgettable sightseeing tours. From a two-day Mekong Delta cruise, immersive city walking tours, the chance to explore beautiful UNESCO-listed Ha Long Bay, and an overnight journey onboard the Reunification Express train, each itinerary offers a range of incredible experiences sure to captivate any traveler.
The Reunification Express line, also known as the North-South Railway, spans the length of Vietnam and is a must for rail enthusiasts. Why? Because it’s considered one of the most incredible train journeys in the world.
Vietnam’s tourism industry continues to rank amongst the fastest-growing destinations in the world. In 2018 alone, international arrival to Vietnam reached 15.5 million, up 2.7 million compared to 2017.
While traveling to Vietnam can often be very regimented, with Railbookers, independent travelers will discover that there’s so much more to this country than they could have imagined.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Railbookers press release.
For more information on Railbookers, Vietnam
For more Car Rental & Rail News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS