Uber Partners With Brightline, Florida's High-Speed Rail Service
January 13, 2023
Brightline—America’s only eco-friendly, high-speed, intercity rail provider—today announced a new partnership with leading rideshare company Uber that will further enhance its Brightline+ mobility service.
Brightline+ was introduced in 2021 to help guests more easily access Brightline stations and facilitate smoother journeys to their final destinations. The enhanced service offers several options to help streamline riders’ trips from start to finish, including walk-up service via airport shuttles, electric golf-cart shuttles, dedicated event shuttles and BrightBikes.
The new Uber collaboration will enable Brightline to offer a seamless and ultra-convenient means of transportation between its five South Florida stations: Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach (an Orlando station is currently in the works). This partnership represents the first time Uber has directly linked its operations and booking platform to a high-speed intercity rail service within the United States.
With Uber booking capability now built right into Brightline’s mobile app, customers will enjoy hassle-free access to a trusted rideshare option to get them from door to door. And, by utilizing Brightline’s high-speed rail service, they’re not only helping to protect the environment, but also saving themselves the headache that comes with sitting in road traffic congestion.
From today, Brightline’s guests can add private or shared Uber rides to their trip when purchasing their train tickets with Brightline+. This in-app booking capability will allow guests to forego the hassle of trying to catch a ride from the station to their final destinations by ensuring that a car is ready and waiting for them as soon as they step off the platform.
Brightline’s Premium-class customers will qualify for complimentary Uber rides within a five-mile radius of their departure point, while Smart-class guests can book rides to and from the train station for an additional fee without any applicable distance restrictions.
