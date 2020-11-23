Brightline to Build High-Speed Rail Station at Walt Disney World Resort
Car Rental & Rail Laurie Baratti November 23, 2020
Walt Disney World Resort and Miami-based intercity rail service Brightline today announced the formalization of an agreement to construct a train station at Disney Springs, the Resort’s popular shopping, dining and entertainment complex.
The agreement is contingent upon Brightline’s fulfillment of certain duties, including obtaining necessary government approvals.
The new station would supply Walt Disney World with a convenient, added layer of connectivity between Brightline’s existing hubs at Orlando International Airport (OIA), Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, as well as planned future stations in Aventura, Boca Raton and Port Miami.
The company had previously secured a memorandum of understanding with Disney in November 2019, and Brightline began design and engineering work on the proposed station in February 2020. A new station within the Resort would put passengers within easy reach of its four theme parks, two water parks and over 25 hotels.
“Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this.”
Designs for the proposed Disney Springs station include a ground-level lobby, passenger facilities and an upper-level train platform. The station’s exact location and timeline for completion weren’t forthcoming from either Brightline or Disney, according to the Orlando Business Journal.
During a previous quarterly bond disclosure, Brightline revealed that work on the Disney station might commence after the rail company completes its current $2.7-billion, 170-mile expansion from West Palm Beach to OIA in 2022. The Disney Springs station would then serve as the first leg of Brightline’s proposed Tampa expansion.
“We’re excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort, a project that would support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort.
For more information, visit gobrightline.com.
For more information on Orlando, Florida
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS