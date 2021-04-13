AmaWaterways Adds Second 45-Night River Cruise as Demand Soars
Lacey Pfalz April 13, 2021
AmaWaterways has recently launched a second Seven River Journey Through Europe cruise after demand soared for its summer itinerary.
The new 45-night river cruise will take place in spring, sailing on three ships across seven of Europe’s grandest rivers throughout fourteen different countries. It will depart on April 20, 2023, from Avignon, France onboard the AmaKristina and end in Giurgiu, Romania on June 4. Rates begin at $24,999 per guest.
From Avignon, guests will sail along the Rhône River to Lyon, then transfer over to Basel, Switzerland and board the AmaCerto, which will take them along the Scheldt and Maas rivers. Next is the Rhine and the upper and lower Danube aboard the AmaMagna, the newest ship in the fleet.
The first-ever Seven River Journey Through Europe, set for the summer of 2023, was announced in March and quickly grew popular. With only 144 guest spots available for the cruise, AmaWaterways decided to create a spring itinerary to meet the demand for longer experiences.
“Our first Seven River Journey – Summer received such a positive response that I am overjoyed to provide our guests yet another incredible extended journey designed to fully immerse them in European culture and create memories that will last a lifetime,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.
“Having one Cruise Manager take care of guests throughout this entire journey ensures a seamless transition from one ship to the other and we have many unique experiences and onboard amenities planned to further enhance the immersive nature of this 45-night journey."
For more information, please visit AmaWaterways.
