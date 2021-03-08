AmaWaterways Introduces Its Longest-Ever River Cruise Itinerary
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Janeen Christoff March 08, 2021
AmaWaterways has announced the longest-ever river cruise itinerary, the Seven River Journey Through Europe.
The journey is a 46-night experience curated by AmaWaterways’ president and “godfather of river cruising” Rudi Schreiner.
“At AmaWaterways, we continually anticipate the needs of our guests and always strive to provide innovative experiences that push industry standards. With the pent-up demand for travel we are seeing and the increase in requests for our longer cruises, we feel this is the perfect time to introduce our incredible, all-new Seven River Journey,” said Schreiner.
“The initial response has been remarkable since we first teased the news of this experience, and I am confident that we will exceed expectations when we set sail in June 2023, creating unforgettable memories for all of the 144 adventurous guests on board.”
The Seven River Journey Through Europe includes more than 130 complimentary excursions to choose from with all-new experiences and exclusive opportunities.
Guests set sail on four ships. The first sails on the Seine River roundtrip from Paris onboard the AmaLyra. The second part of the journey includes the Saone and Rhone rivers onboard the AmaKristina. Guests then sail the Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers onboard the AmaPrima followed by the Danube River through Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania onboard the AmaVerde.
The trip takes place June 1, 2023, with rates starting at $25,999 per person. Reservations open for the general public on March 15.
