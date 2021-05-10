Last updated: 02:27 PM ET, Mon May 10 2021

AmaWaterways Gifting Frontline Medical Heroes Free Cruises

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Lacey Pfalz May 10, 2021

AmaWaterways
Exterior of the AmaViola ship. (photo via AmaWaterways)

Just in time for National Nurses Week, AmaWaterways is gifting free river cruises to frontline medical professionals and active first responders.

The cruises are for sailings through Europe between October and December 2021 and are eligible for active medical professionals and first responders with one paying guest in the same stateroom.

ADVERTISING
MORE Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
a rendering of the Norwegian Prima, due out in summer 2022.

NCL Names First of Six New Ships Norwegian Prima

A line of docked cruise ships

Cruise Lines Vaccinate Thousands of Crew at US Ports,...

Norwegian Sky docked in Key West, FL

Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Warns Company Could Move Ships...

Frontline medical heroes can redeem their complimentary cruise certificate on a choice of thirty different dates and a variety of seven-night itineraries along the Rhine, Main, Moselle and Danube rivers.

“Our frontline medical heroes have worked tirelessly over the past year to keep our communities safe, and they deserve so much recognition for their unwavering dedication,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “It is our honor to provide these selfless individuals with a much-needed break on a memorable river cruise vacation, where they can rest easy and enjoy leisurely days full of discovery in magnificent European destinations!”

Some of the itineraries included in this program are the Romantic Danube and Magical Christmas Markets itineraries. The Romantic Danube visits Europe’s grandest cities, like Vienna, Bratislava and Budapest. The Magical Christmas Markets cruise shows guests the magic of Europe at Christmastime, sailing through Austria and Germany to visit Nuremberg’s Christkindlesmarket, as well as those of Passau, Linz and Vienna.

For more information or to redeem a cruise, please contact a travel advisor or click here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on AmaWaterways, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
a rendering of the Norwegian Prima, due out in summer 2022.

NCL Names First of Six New Ships Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise Lines Vaccinate Thousands of Crew at US Ports, Hoping for July Restart

Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Warns Company Could Move Ships From Florida Over Vaccine Law

Crystal Cruises Announces New Caribbean Sailings From St. Maarten

Silversea Rewards Travel Advisors With Special Offers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS