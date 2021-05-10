AmaWaterways Gifting Frontline Medical Heroes Free Cruises
May 10, 2021
Just in time for National Nurses Week, AmaWaterways is gifting free river cruises to frontline medical professionals and active first responders.
The cruises are for sailings through Europe between October and December 2021 and are eligible for active medical professionals and first responders with one paying guest in the same stateroom.
Frontline medical heroes can redeem their complimentary cruise certificate on a choice of thirty different dates and a variety of seven-night itineraries along the Rhine, Main, Moselle and Danube rivers.
“Our frontline medical heroes have worked tirelessly over the past year to keep our communities safe, and they deserve so much recognition for their unwavering dedication,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “It is our honor to provide these selfless individuals with a much-needed break on a memorable river cruise vacation, where they can rest easy and enjoy leisurely days full of discovery in magnificent European destinations!”
Some of the itineraries included in this program are the Romantic Danube and Magical Christmas Markets itineraries. The Romantic Danube visits Europe’s grandest cities, like Vienna, Bratislava and Budapest. The Magical Christmas Markets cruise shows guests the magic of Europe at Christmastime, sailing through Austria and Germany to visit Nuremberg’s Christkindlesmarket, as well as those of Passau, Linz and Vienna.
For more information or to redeem a cruise, please contact a travel advisor or click here.
