AmaWaterways Opens 2022 Bookings Due to Increased Demand

AmaWaterways Janeen Christoff May 11, 2020
AmaWaterways has opened bookings for its 2022 season early due to increased demand.
“We are excited to open our 2022 bookings six months earlier than originally anticipated, given the heightened demand from individuals and special interest groups for sailings in 2021 and beyond,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.
Schreiner continued, “We’ve seen a strong showing for our new offerings, especially with new ships AmaSiena and AmaLucia joining the fleet, and AmaDahlia launching on the Nile in Egypt in September 2021. As pent up demand has already started to surface, I anticipate 2022 will emerge as a very strong travel season and look forward to welcoming our guests onboard.”
Currently, travelers booking 2021 Europe, Asia and Egypt cruises by June 30, 2020, receive 5 percent cruise savings on balcony staterooms and suites plus up to $1,500 savings per stateroom on select departures.
Guests booking 2022 departures by September 20, 2020, will receive 5 percent Early Booking Reward for all 2022 departures.
In addition to increased interest in its 2022 sailings, AmaWaterways also noted that there was also an increase in the cruise line’s new 2021 sailings.
AmaWaterways’ 2021/2022 seasons will feature five exciting new itineraries and new pre- and post-cruise land programs in some of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, including Lake Como, Italy and the French islet of St. Malo.
The new itineraries include the following:
—Impressions of the Seine & Paris: Onboard the AmaDante, guests sail from Paris to Le Havre (or reverse) will take guests through the best of Northern France. The sailings include a pre- or post-cruise journey with three nights in St. Malo and a visit to the magical island monastery of Mont St. Michel.
—Essence of Burgundy & Provence: Guests sail onboard the Essence of Burgundy & Provence.
—Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps: Onboard the AmaMora or the AmaSerena, guests sail from Amsterdam to Basel (or reverse). There is also the option for a pre- or post-cruise trip to Lake Como, Italy.
—Best of Holland & Belgium: This itinerary, onboard the AmaSerena, takes guests roundtrip from Amsterdam on five exclusive departures from May to October and includes Ghent and Bruges.
—Secrets of Egypt & The Nile: Guests can set sail onboard the brand new AmaDahlia on an 11-night journey that includes four nights in Cairo, seven nights cruising between Luxor to Aswan and offers a host of exclusive experiences, such as a private tour of the tomb of Queen Nefertari and a private lunch at Abdeen Presidential Palace. Highlight post-cruise: extensions to Jordan, Israel and Dubai.
“Our intimate river cruise ships and wonderful crew will be waiting to share these beautiful new experiences with our guests,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “As Godmother of AmaKristina, I am personally thrilled to see her moving over to the Rhône in 2021 on a wonderful cruise between Lyon and Avignon. She will be joining AmaCello, who will take on a new itinerary exploring Burgundy and Provence. There is so much to look forward to, and I’m eager to share all the details with our valued travel advisor partners on our upcoming Webinar Wednesday series.”
Travel advisors are invited to join the upcoming Webinar Wednesdays session, “Our 2022 River Cruise Season - What's New and Enhanced,” on Wednesday, May 13, at 10:30 a.m. PST (1:30 p.m. EST).
