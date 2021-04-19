AmaWaterways Opens 2023 Reservations After Record Booking Month
AmaWaterways has opened its 2023 Europe river cruise itineraries, a full seven months before previous years due to strong pent-up demand.
In fact, the company made a record level of bookings in March. Guests interested in locking in the best balcony staterooms and suites by June 30, 2021, will receive five percent cruise savings on 2023 five- to 46-night Europe sailings.
“Reservations for our 2022 season are the strongest we have ever seen. We have already received such incredible group and charter interest for our 2023 itineraries that we decided to move ahead quickly and open up these cruises for individual bookings,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “I am excited about our new classical music cruises, five-night Danube itineraries and ‘Seven River Journeys’ that have just been announced.”
New itineraries for 2023 include a series of five-night “Majestic Capitals of the Danube” cruises visiting Budapest, Bratislava and Vienna with optional new land packages in Kraków, Poland or Salzburg, Austria. Also new is the seven-night “Celebration of Classical Music: The Danube” cruises between Budapest and Vienna with concert experiences added to the program of included excursions.
AmaWaterways also announced two 45-night “Seven River Journeys” through 14 countries for spring and summer 2023. Following overwhelming pre-launch demand, the Summer Edition has very limited availability; however the Spring Edition, sailing from April 20 to June 4, 2023, is now open for reservations.
The company will operate 10 itineraries along the Rhine, Moselle and Main rivers, in addition to “Enticing Douro” and “Flavors of Portugal & Spain” itineraries.
With five ships in France, each with a different itinerary, guests can explore the Bordeaux, Normandy, Burgundy and Provence regions. With the rising trend of longer vacations and slower travel, guests can customize their travels by combining multiple itineraries and save 10 percent on the second or third river cruise or add on a land package pre- or post-cruise.
Newly introduced pre-and post-cruise land packages for 2023 include three-night stays in St. Malo with the “Impressions of the Seine & Paris” itinerary, a three-night package in Geneva, Switzerland and three nights on the French Riviera (Nice and Monaco) with the “Essence of Burgundy & Provence” itinerary.
