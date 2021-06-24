AmaWaterways Partners With Ancestry To Offer Genealogy Cruises
AmaWaterways is partnering with Ancestry to provide guests with a way in which to learn about their family history through Ancestry Experience packages, which include pre-cruise private consultations, onboard presentations, genealogist-led excursions and more.
The first cruise in the Ancestry series – “Heritage on the River: Your Personalized Ancestry Experience” – is scheduled to depart July 30, 2022, aboard AmaStella on a Rhine River itinerary calling at ports in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland.
Guests who sign up for Ancestry Experience packages “will be matched with an expert from AncestryProGenealogists, Ancestry’s professional research division, who will conduct a one-hour welcome call to discuss aspects of their family that are of particular interest,” the line said.
“From there, the genealogist will conduct a five-hour consultation and research phase delving into family background and identifying places of interest that the guest may visit or pass by during their river cruise.”
During the cruise, a genealogist will provide presentations that offer perspective on guests’ ancestors and focus on available records to gather information that enables them to delve more deeply into their family histories.
Guests will also be privy to a private onboard consultation with a genealogist to review their family tree and ancestry-themed excursions.
As part of the program, AmaWaterways unveiled it will invite travel advisors on an “Ancestry Heritage River Cruise” fam trip from Basel to Amsterdam aboard AmaMora, which departs Aug. 12, 2021.
The cruise will be hosted by AmaWaterways Vice President of Operations Jon Burrows and include onboard sessions led by AncestryProGenealogists Kyle Betit, senior genealogist and travel program operations manager, and Angie Bush, a genetic genealogists and genealogist educator.
“Having grown up along the legendary Elbe River in Germany, I am personally overjoyed by this new collaboration that provides our guests with a unique opportunity to connect with their European roots, through personalized research and specially curated experiences,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.
“Maintaining or creating cherished family connections is more important than ever, and this partnership with the industry-leading team at Ancestry provides the perfect setting to bring our guests’ treasured family stories to life.”
Added Jon Lambert, director of global client relations for Ancestry, “At its core, Ancestry is a family history company, and we are constantly looking for new ways to help others uncover their own personal stories and to bring deeper meaning to their findings through genealogical research and heritage travel.”
