AmaWaterways Returns to Mekong River With Land Package Offer
May 23, 2022
AmaWaterways will be returning to the Mekong River on October 17 and is offering a 2-for-1 Land Package on select sailings for 2022 to celebrate.
Sailings onboard the 124-passenger AmaDara for the voyages through Vietnam and Cambodia are available to book now. The Riches of the Mekong and Charms of the Mekong itineraries follow the river and visit rural villages, a monastery, the city of Phnom Penh and Ho Chi Minh City.
The 2-For-1 Land Package Special Offer adds extra time before or after a cruise and can be enjoyed in Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Ho Chi Minh City or Siem Reap, depending on the 2022 itinerary chosen. They include daily breakfast, excursions, transfers and stays in luxury hotels. They range from one to three nights long.
“Now that entry regulations are easing, Vietnam and Cambodia have jumped to the top of our guests’ must-visit travel lists,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “We are seeing pent-up desire for authentic experiences in exotic destinations, so we are absolutely thrilled to bring our guests back to one of my favorite parts of the world, where the beauty of the places we visit are only surpassed by the gentleness of the people who call those places home.”
