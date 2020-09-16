AmaWaterways Suspends River Cruises Through Nov. 15
Theresa Norton September 16, 2020
AmaWaterways has canceled regularly scheduled river cruises in Europe, Africa and Asia through Nov. 15, 2020.
“The U.S. and Canadian markets make up 95 percent of our guests, and there are still many restrictions affecting North American residents’ ability to travel internationally,” AmaWaterways President and Co-Founder Rudi Schreiner said in a statement. “As a result, we have extended the suspension of our regular program of river cruises in Europe, Africa and Asia through November 15, 2020. We are in the process of proactively contacting all travel advisors with clients affected by this new suspension date, providing them with options best suited to their clients’ needs.”
This suspension does not apply to the chartered Rhine River sailings launched in July in collaboration with German tour operator, e-hoi.
“Due to the success of these sailings and the consistent, positive feedback received from our German-speaking guests, including the enhanced health and safety protocols, e-hoi has decided to extend their sailing schedule through the end of the year,” he said.
The company’s website still shows some departures in late November and December, when Christmas cruises are popular. It remains to be seen how long coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions will remain in place.
“We continue to monitor government and health authorities, including European Union restrictions which are updated every two weeks,” Schreiner said. “Our ships and crew remain on standby to welcome travelers on our regular scheduled sailings once these restrictions are lifted.”
Travel advisors can visit the company’s travel updates by clicking here. Additionally, FAQs are posted here.
