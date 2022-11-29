American Cruise Lines' 2023 Offerings Include New Ships, Itineraries and More
American Cruise Lines Lacey Pfalz November 29, 2022
American Cruise Lines will be offering quite a few new developments to celebrate in 2023, with 10 new itineraries, three new small ships and stops at 21 new ports, all available to peruse with the line’s new 2023-2024 brochure or online.
The cruise line will be welcoming three new small ships next year: the American Serenade, a 175-passenger sister ship to the American Symphony, will sail the Mississippi River beginning in April; and two new 109-passenger coastal ships, the American Eagle and American Glory. The first of the line’s Project Blue fleet, these two coastal ships will sail along the East Coast beginning in August and October.
The new itineraries offer plenty of new ports of call, from San Francisco to Sag Harbor and Key West. The line is offering its first-ever Californian coast itinerary, an 8-day adventure round-trip from scenic San Francisco Bay with a visit to Napa.
Other new itineraries include the 15-day National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary with trips through Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks; an eight-day Tennessee River cruise between Chattanooga and Nashville; and new cruises in New England, Maine and in Florida in 2024.
