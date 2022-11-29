Last updated: 11:36 AM ET, Tue November 29 2022

American Cruise Lines' 2023 Offerings Include New Ships, Itineraries and More

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Lacey Pfalz November 29, 2022

American Song, river ship, mississippi river, mississippi river cruises, American Cruise Lines
The American Song, the new American Cruise Lines river ship. (photo via American Cruise Lines)

American Cruise Lines will be offering quite a few new developments to celebrate in 2023, with 10 new itineraries, three new small ships and stops at 21 new ports, all available to peruse with the line’s new 2023-2024 brochure or online.

The cruise line will be welcoming three new small ships next year: the American Serenade, a 175-passenger sister ship to the American Symphony, will sail the Mississippi River beginning in April; and two new 109-passenger coastal ships, the American Eagle and American Glory. The first of the line’s Project Blue fleet, these two coastal ships will sail along the East Coast beginning in August and October.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Cunard Line, Queen Anne, new cruise ship

Cunard Announces 2024 Summer & Fall Itineraries

Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys Unveils Explora I’s Maiden Voyage

Athens, Greece, travel

Perillo Tours Debuts Greece Itinerary in 2023

vietnam, exodus travels, cycling, cyclists

gallery icon Exodus Travels' Top Trip Recommendations for 2023

Oasis of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International, cruise ship

Royal Caribbean Announces ‘Lucky Number 7’...

The new itineraries offer plenty of new ports of call, from San Francisco to Sag Harbor and Key West. The line is offering its first-ever Californian coast itinerary, an 8-day adventure round-trip from scenic San Francisco Bay with a visit to Napa.

Other new itineraries include the 15-day National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary with trips through Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks; an eight-day Tennessee River cruise between Chattanooga and Nashville; and new cruises in New England, Maine and in Florida in 2024.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on American Cruise Lines, United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Virgin Voyages' new cruise terminal at PortMiami

Virgin Voyages Partners With Paysafe for Secure Online Payments

Virgin Voyages

Disney Cruise Line Celebrates 25 Years with 'Silver Anniversary at Sea'

MSC Seascape to Offer the Only TimeVallée Boutique at Sea

gallery icon Cruise News: Top Industry Stories From November

CBP and Princess Cruises Introduce Facial Recognition

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS