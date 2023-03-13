American Cruise Lines Adding 19th Ship to Fleet in Late 2024
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Theresa Norton March 13, 2023
American Cruise Lines said construction has begun on the 100-guest American Legend, the fourth new Coastal Cat in the company’s Project Blue series, and it is scheduled to enter service on U.S. waters in late 2024.
First announced in January 2022, Project Blue is a series of 12 small ships designed to sail coastal domestic cruise itineraries. The first three ships in the series – American Eagle, American Glory, and American Liberty – are scheduled to begin sailing in the next 12 months. All the Coastal Cats are being built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland.
American Legend will begin cruising the U.S. in late 2024 and will be the 19th ship in American’s fleet.
American Cruise Lines has grown substantially. In the past five years, the company has nearly tripled its fleet by and is the only cruise line to operate a 100 percent U.S.-flagged fleet of riverboats and small cruise ships, operating only U.S. itineraries.
American Legend, like its sister ships, will feature 56 staterooms and suites, each with a furnished private balcony, as well as lounges inside and out, an open-air top deck, and multiple dining venues. The ship’s hull form allows for an activity platform at the stern, equipped with kayaks and a large tender for in-depth adventure directly from the ship.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For more information on American Cruise Lines, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS