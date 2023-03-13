Last updated: 12:46 PM ET, Mon March 13 2023

American Cruise Lines Adding 19th Ship to Fleet in Late 2024

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Theresa Norton March 13, 2023

American Cruise Lines Project Blue
American Cruise Lines' Project Blue. (Rendering courtesy of American Cruise Lines)

American Cruise Lines said construction has begun on the 100-guest American Legend, the fourth new Coastal Cat in the company’s Project Blue series, and it is scheduled to enter service on U.S. waters in late 2024.

First announced in January 2022, Project Blue is a series of 12 small ships designed to sail coastal domestic cruise itineraries. The first three ships in the series – American Eagle, American Glory, and American Liberty – are scheduled to begin sailing in the next 12 months. All the Coastal Cats are being built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland.

American Legend will begin cruising the U.S. in late 2024 and will be the 19th ship in American’s fleet.

American Cruise Lines has grown substantially. In the past five years, the company has nearly tripled its fleet by and is the only cruise line to operate a 100 percent U.S.-flagged fleet of riverboats and small cruise ships, operating only U.S. itineraries.

American Legend, like its sister ships, will feature 56 staterooms and suites, each with a furnished private balcony, as well as lounges inside and out, an open-air top deck, and multiple dining venues. The ship’s hull form allows for an activity platform at the stern, equipped with kayaks and a large tender for in-depth adventure directly from the ship.

Theresa Norton
