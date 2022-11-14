Construction Begins on American Cruise Lines’ Newest Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Donald Wood November 14, 2022
American Cruise Lines announced that construction has begun on American Liberty, the third new Coastal Cat in the company’s Project Blue series.
First announced in January, the Project Blue series is a set of 12 small ships designed to cover almost any domestic cruise itinerary. The 105-guest American Liberty is being built for coastal operation and features an innovative hull design.
All Project Blue ships are being built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland.
American Liberty is scheduled to debut in May 2024, and her two sister ships—American Eagle and American Glory—are expected to begin sailing in 2023. The Coastal Cats vessels will feature many amenities, including 56 staterooms and suites, each with a private balcony, spacious lounges and multiple dining venues.
Each ship’s catamaran hull form also allows for a wide activity platform at the stern, equipped with kayaks and a large tender for in-depth adventure directly from the vessels.
In total, American Cruise Lines will operate with 17 small ships and riverboats operating over 50 domestic itineraries in 35 states.
Earlier this month, American Cruise Lines announced that all cruise prices for new bookings will now include Port Charges & Fees, making the amounts commissionable for travel advisors.
The cruise line also announced bookings are open for the largest land-cruise package—and the first-ever pairing of national parks with a river cruise—with its new 15-day National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary, which features an eight-day voyage and visits to three national parks.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on American Cruise Lines
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS