American Cruise Lines Enters 20-Year Agreement With Vicksburg

American Cruise Lines has signed a 20-year agreement with the city of Vicksburg, Miss., in which the company will make a financial contribution to improve and beautify the docking facility.
American will pay the city of Vicksburg a per-passenger fee, and the line will receive priority docking for its ships along a section of the Vicksburg riverfront.
“American Cruise Lines has a long history on the Mississippi River, and I’m pleased to have formalized this agreement which will enhance one of our city’s main entryways – all at no cost to the taxpayer,” said Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.
American Cruise Lines’ ships have visited Vicksburg for many years, but this is the first agreement of its kind between Vicksburg and the line.
“American Cruise Lines is thrilled to have reached a deal with Vicksburg that will keep us contributing to the city’s economy in even more visible ways,” said Charles B. Robertson, President and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “Through Mayor (George) Flaggs’ foresight and drive, our boats will be in as often as four times per week and will bring thousands of tourists to the city.”
In addition to the passenger fees and investment in the waterfront, American will provide shuttle services for its guests, transporting them throughout the community.
American is now the country’s largest cruise line with a fleet of 13 small U.S.-built ships. The line has doubled its capacity on the Mississippi in the past two years, with four ships cruising there in 2020, and more new ships coming in 2021 and beyond.
The company operates more than 10 Mississippi River itineraries from February to December each year.
