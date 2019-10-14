American Cruise Lines Launches Third Modern Riverboat
American Cruise Lines announced Monday it had launched its third modern riverboat in the United States, dubbed the American Jazz.
The new vessel was launched at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland, on Sunday, which makes its arrival into the American Cruise Lines fleet five weeks ahead of schedule.
Now that it has launched into the Wicomico River, the American Jazz will remain in Chesapeake’s East Outfitting Basin where it will receive its upper three decks and outfitting before debuting to customers in 2020 along the Mississippi River.
When construction is completed, American Cruise Lines’ newest ship will boast six decks, accommodate 194 guests in 100 staterooms and highlight similar designs found on the first two ships in the modern riverboat fleet, the American Song and American Harmony.
The American Jazz will showcase a multi-story glass atrium at the center of the ship, a distinctive opening bow and a retractable gangway synonymous. The ship will also feature unparalleled panoramic views and all-balcony staterooms and suites.
Other amenities include a casual dining venue called The Back Porch Cafe, a Grand Dining Room, several comfortable lounges, open-air sundecks, a putting green, exercise room, laundry facilities and elevator access to all decks.
The American Jazz is the third of the cruise line’s series of five modern riverboats, with the fourth currently construction at Chesapeake Shipbuilding dubbed the American Melody.
