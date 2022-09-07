Last updated: 01:35 PM ET, Wed September 07 2022

American Cruise Lines Offering New National Parks & Legendary Rivers Itinerary in 2023

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Lacey Pfalz September 07, 2022

American Harmony, riverboat, river cruises, American Cruise Lines
The American Harmony riverboat. (photo via American Cruise Lines)

American Cruise Lines will launch the largest land-cruise package and first-ever pairing of national parks with a river cruise with its new 15-day National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary, which features an 8-day cruise and visits to three national parks, available to book now.

The itinerary has limited availability and is sold as one commissionable itinerary; it cannot be divided as a land-only or cruise-only package. It offers an 8-day cruise, a jet boat adventure in Hells Canyon and visits to Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
G Adventures, expedition, Antarctica, Antarctic Expedition, Zodiac

G Adventures Restarts Antarctica Expeditions with Five...

Azamara, Onward, Azamara Onward

Azamara Unveils Europe 2024 Itineraries for Four-Ship Fleet

Fur seals at Punta Carola beach, Galapagos islands (Ecuador) (photo via AlbertoLoyo / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Aqua Expeditions Launches First Superyacht Sailing in the...

Windstar

Windstar Cruises Adds Arabia to 2023-24 Sailing Schedule

Guests first begin their cruise along the Columbia and Snake Rivers from Portland, visiting the path made by Lewis, Clark and Sacagawea. Guests can enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean, alpine meadows, desert canyons and plenty of fun activities, from winery tours to kayaking excursions.

The land portion of the itinerary takes travelers through the most popular portions of the three national parks, visiting Yellowstone’s Old Faithful, jet boating along Hells Canyon and visits to Mammoth Hot Springs, Lake MacDonald and Jenny Lake. Overnights include Jackson, Wyoming and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The itinerary includes pre-cruise hotel stay, all-inclusive excursions in most ports and Flat Rate Domestic Air Fare for all cruises in the U.S. During the land portion, guests can enjoy included activities, accommodations, transportation, park entrance fees and all meals.

“This new itinerary showcases the operating breadth and market leadership of American Cruise Lines. The National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary offers our guests a unique opportunity to explore two rivers and five states throughout the Northwest in a single seamless journey,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on American Cruise Lines, United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Azamara, Onward, Azamara Onward

Azamara Unveils Europe 2024 Itineraries for Four-Ship Fleet

Azamara

Holland America Becomes Only Cruise Line Certified by Responsible Fisheries Management

Princess Cruises Launches 'The Love Boat Sale'

European River Cruises Stay Afloat Despite Drought Concerns

SeaDream Yacht Club Relaxes COVID Restrictions

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS