American Cruise Lines Offering New National Parks & Legendary Rivers Itinerary in 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Lacey Pfalz September 07, 2022
American Cruise Lines will launch the largest land-cruise package and first-ever pairing of national parks with a river cruise with its new 15-day National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary, which features an 8-day cruise and visits to three national parks, available to book now.
The itinerary has limited availability and is sold as one commissionable itinerary; it cannot be divided as a land-only or cruise-only package. It offers an 8-day cruise, a jet boat adventure in Hells Canyon and visits to Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.
Guests first begin their cruise along the Columbia and Snake Rivers from Portland, visiting the path made by Lewis, Clark and Sacagawea. Guests can enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean, alpine meadows, desert canyons and plenty of fun activities, from winery tours to kayaking excursions.
The land portion of the itinerary takes travelers through the most popular portions of the three national parks, visiting Yellowstone’s Old Faithful, jet boating along Hells Canyon and visits to Mammoth Hot Springs, Lake MacDonald and Jenny Lake. Overnights include Jackson, Wyoming and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
The itinerary includes pre-cruise hotel stay, all-inclusive excursions in most ports and Flat Rate Domestic Air Fare for all cruises in the U.S. During the land portion, guests can enjoy included activities, accommodations, transportation, park entrance fees and all meals.
“This new itinerary showcases the operating breadth and market leadership of American Cruise Lines. The National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary offers our guests a unique opportunity to explore two rivers and five states throughout the Northwest in a single seamless journey,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.
