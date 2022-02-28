American Cruise Lines Offers Free Airfare for Select Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Theresa Norton February 28, 2022
American Cruise Lines is offering complimentary domestic airfare for select 2022 U.S. river cruises.
As the 2022 season just begins, the line is offering free air on select new bookings for Mississippi River or Columbia & Snake Rivers cruise itineraries. The offer is valid for all modern riverboat departures through the end of May 2022.
In addition to the current free air promotion, the line also recently added a flat-rate domestic airfare option for all U.S. cruises. American Cruise Lines operates all domestic itineraries aboard new small ships which depart from 19 U.S. cities in 16 states.
American’s small-ship fleet has doubled in size in the past five years and now includes explorations in 31 states from Alaska to Florida. Each year, the line continues to build new small ships in the U.S. and expand its offerings on land, air and sea.
In addition to the new air options, the line also offers complimentary pre-cruise hotel stays, private cruise coaches that follow the riverboats and new land packages, including luxury options at Four Seasons hotels.
For more information, call 800-814-6880 or click here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on American Cruise Lines, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS