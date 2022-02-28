Last updated: 01:54 PM ET, Mon February 28 2022

American Cruise Lines Offers Free Airfare for Select Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Theresa Norton February 28, 2022

American Cruise Lines' American Song in the Pacific Northwest
American Cruise Lines' American Song in the Pacific Northwest. (Photo via American Cruise Lines)

American Cruise Lines is offering complimentary domestic airfare for select 2022 U.S. river cruises.

As the 2022 season just begins, the line is offering free air on select new bookings for Mississippi River or Columbia & Snake Rivers cruise itineraries. The offer is valid for all modern riverboat departures through the end of May 2022.

In addition to the current free air promotion, the line also recently added a flat-rate domestic airfare option for all U.S. cruises. American Cruise Lines operates all domestic itineraries aboard new small ships which depart from 19 U.S. cities in 16 states.

American’s small-ship fleet has doubled in size in the past five years and now includes explorations in 31 states from Alaska to Florida. Each year, the line continues to build new small ships in the U.S. and expand its offerings on land, air and sea.

In addition to the new air options, the line also offers complimentary pre-cruise hotel stays, private cruise coaches that follow the riverboats and new land packages, including luxury options at Four Seasons hotels.

For more information, call 800-814-6880 or click here.

Theresa Norton
