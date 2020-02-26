Last updated: 04:48 PM ET, Wed February 26 2020

American Cruise Lines to Debut Three New Riverboats by 2021

American Melody
PHOTO: Rendering of American Melody. (photo courtesy of American Cruise Lines)

American Cruise Lines plans to accelerate its expansion by launching two additional riverboats for the 2021 season.

Construction is already underway on the new vessels, which will be sister ships to the recently-introduced American Harmony and the soon-to-launch American Jazz. The latter is the cruise line's third modern riverboat and is slated to make its 2020 debut in New Orleans.

All three of the new ships, including the American Melody, are being built at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland, which is an affiliate of American Cruise Lines.

"These new ships show our continued commitment to leading the Mississippi River cruise market," said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines, in a statement accompanying Wednesday's announcement. "The American fleet is already unrivaled and the new riverboats will allow us to continue to roll out innovative amenities that enhance guest experiences."

The two new ships, along with American Jazz, will join the flagship American Song and American Harmony as part of the line's modern riverboat fleet.

American Cruise Lines said that it plans to unveil further design enhancements that will be featured on its two newest ships later this year.

