American Cruise Lines to Debut Three New Riverboats by 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Patrick Clarke February 26, 2020
American Cruise Lines plans to accelerate its expansion by launching two additional riverboats for the 2021 season.
Construction is already underway on the new vessels, which will be sister ships to the recently-introduced American Harmony and the soon-to-launch American Jazz. The latter is the cruise line's third modern riverboat and is slated to make its 2020 debut in New Orleans.
Viking Moves Ahead with Long-Awaited US River ProgramCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Norwegian Cruise Line Introduces Extraordinary JourneysCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney Cruise Line Announces New Ports and Exciting...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Penélope Cruz Christens Costa Smeralda in ItalyCruise Line & Cruise Ship
All three of the new ships, including the American Melody, are being built at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland, which is an affiliate of American Cruise Lines.
"These new ships show our continued commitment to leading the Mississippi River cruise market," said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines, in a statement accompanying Wednesday's announcement. "The American fleet is already unrivaled and the new riverboats will allow us to continue to roll out innovative amenities that enhance guest experiences."
The two new ships, along with American Jazz, will join the flagship American Song and American Harmony as part of the line's modern riverboat fleet.
American Cruise Lines said that it plans to unveil further design enhancements that will be featured on its two newest ships later this year.
For more information on American Cruise Lines, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS