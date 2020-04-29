American Extends Cruise Suspension to June 14: New Plans Offered to Help Agents and Guests
April 28, 2020
American Cruise Lines extended its suspension of cruise operations from April 30 to June 14, the company said.
Last month, the line unveiled the Travel Advisor Assurance Plan, which is designed to protect both agents and their clients.
One element of the plan is Cruise With Comfort, which enables passengers with new and existing bookings on cruises departing through Aug. 31, 2020 to cancel for any reason up to 24 hours prior to the start of their cruise packages.
The Cruise with Comfort option also provides travelers with cruise vouchers equal to 100 percent of amounts paid.
Guests booked on any suspended cruises can opt for a full money-back refund or cruise vouchers equal to 125 percent of all amounts paid for their cruise packages.
Travel advisor commissions affected by the Cruise with Comfort option or suspended operations will be 100 percent protected for cruise vouchers issued. Commission will be paid based on the original sailing date for any payments made toward commissionable items.
“Our partners have appreciated our commission policy in particular, because it compensates them sooner rather than later for their efforts,” said Susan Shultz, vice president of trade relations. “Plus, Cruise with Comfort has helped advisors sell because it allows guests the ability to cancel their cruise up to 24-hours before the cruise begins.”
