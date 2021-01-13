American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines Announce New Offer
American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) and Victory Cruise Lines (VCL), part of the Hornblower Group, just launched both lines’ 2021 Wave season campaigns with offers applicable to select voyages in 2021 and 2022, including up to $3,000 in savings.
AQSC and VCL are looking forward to welcoming aboard their guests once again with a host of new, recently unveiled itineraries and Special Edition Voyages as well as new enhancements to health and safety protocols, upgraded suite amenities and culinary offerings and the debut of two new vessels.
“After experiencing such a challenging year in 2020, we believe that our loyal guests are eager to cruise with us again and we wanted to provide undeniable Wave Season offerings so they may look forward to joining us for 2021 and 2022 voyages,” shares John Waggoner, CEO and founder of American Queen Steamboat Company.
“The health and safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and we have been working diligently to fine-tune every detail and implement new measures so we can deliver memorable journeys in a safe manner. Our guests can expect the same amazing cruise experiences they’ve come to love, with the added perks of new special edition themed voyages, expanded inclusive offerings, suite upgrades and comprehensive health and safety protocols.”
Starting January 01, 2021, passengers can maximize savings on 2021 and 2022 cruises with AQSC and VCL’s Wave Offers. Guests can save up to $3,000 per stateroom for 2021 voyages and up to $1,200 when booking a cruise for 2022.
The offer is accompanied by a Risk-Free Booking policy which allows guests to move their reservation to a later date within 120 – 61 days from the originally booked voyage, penalty-free. However, the guest is responsible for any increase in fare. The Administration fee ($250) will be waived for all 2021 bookings made prior to the Wave Offer expiration date, given the reservation is canceled at least 121 days prior to departure. The Wave Offer expires February 28, 2021.
AQSC and VCL’s all-inclusive fares include a one-night, pre-cruise hotel stay with free ground transfers between the hotel and vessel, as well as top-rated “hop-on/hop-off” shore excursions provided through Shore Excursions of America, part of the Hornblower Group, a complimentary offering available at every port to enhance guest experience.
Additionally, new upgrades and amenities have been added, including unlimited complimentary beverages featuring world-class wine lists, top-shelf spirits, local craft beers and specialty coffees from open bars & lounges throughout the vessel, as well as a smoothie and juice bar every morning. The culinary program has also been refined for an ultimate dining experience to include fresh lobster and USDA prime beef available every night as well as free 24-hour in-room dining. Guests will also enjoy unlimited Wi-Fi access, complimentary use of bicycles and hiking sticks for shore excursions and adventures, as well as on-cruise entertainment and enrichment programs.
SOURCE: American Queen Steamboat Company press release.
