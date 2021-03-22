American Queen Steamboat Company’s American Countess Christened in New Orleans
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Claudette Covey March 22, 2021
After a bit of drama, American Queen Steamboat Company’s (AQSC) American Countess was christened on March 21 in New Orleans by Angie Hack – daughter of the line’s CEO and founder, John Waggoner – with a bottle of Maker’s Mark bourbon, a tradition for the line.
The line had planned a scaled-back christening for the vessel after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put a halt to the March 17 inaugural cruise. But one day later, AQSC said the voyage was back on for March 21 after reaching an agreement with the CDC.
American Countess is operating on an abbreviated March 21-28 VIP inaugural Mississippi River cruise out of New Orleans, with calls at Nottoway, Va. and Natchez, Miss.
American Countess will launch its eight-day maiden revenue sailing on March 28, plying the lower Mississippi River, with calls at Vicksburg, Natchez, St. Francisville and Baton Rouge.
“As we celebrate the grand debut of the American Countess, I could not be more appreciative of the incredible team that made it possible,” Waggoner said. “We listened to our returning guests’ feedback on what they would like to see in a new riverboat and created a contemporary American masterpiece that guests are eager to experience.”
“Year after year, American Queen Steamboat Company has played an essential role in the U.S. river cruising renaissance benefitting the state of Louisiana from building boats in our shipyards, showcasing our iconic river cities and quaint towns to putting a spotlight on our state through its marketing efforts,” said Billy Nungesser, Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana. “It was an honor to see this Louisiana-built gem today, and I look forward to her bringing thousands of travelers through ‘The Pelican State.’”
The American Countess christening was held dockside at the Mansion House at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
Sponsored Content
For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS