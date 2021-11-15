Last updated: 09:00 AM ET, Mon November 15 2021

American Queen Voyages Unveils Black Friday Offers

Claudette Covey November 15, 2021

The River Club & Terrace on American Duchess
The River Club & Terrace on American Duchess. (photo via American Queen Steamboat Company)

American Queen Voyages introduced 2021 Black Friday offers, which feature savings of up to 45 percent on select 2022 sailings.

The offers are available for bookings made between Nov. 15 to Dec. 3, 2021, when using the code FRIDAY.

As an example, guests may save up to 30 percent on Ocean Victory’s Vancouver-Sitka May 6 and 28 and June 18 itineraries; 30 percent on Ocean Victory’s May 17 Sitka-Vancouver sailing on; and $40 percent on Victory 1’s Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 Cozumel-Cancun cruises – in addition to a $650 percent bonus savings for the best stateroom available at an entry level fare.

Other examples include 40 percent savings on American Queen’s June 13 Nashville-Louisville itinerary; 40 percent on American Duchess’ May 15 Louisville-Nashville sailing; 40 on American Duchess’ May 8 Memphis-Louisville itinerary; and 40 percent on American Countess’ June 14 Louisville-Memphis itinerary.

“The American Queen Voyages team is eager to have our full fleet of seven vessels sailing throughout North America in 2022 and looks forward to sharing these Black Friday savings with such a diverse array of cruise experiences,” said Shawn Bierdz, the line’s chief operating officer.

“Our compelling Black Friday promotion is too good of an offer for just one day, allowing guests and travel partners to embrace discovery and meaningful travel experiences along North America’s famed waterways.”

The offers apply to new bookings and cannot be combined with other promotions.

Claudette Covey
