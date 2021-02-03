Atlas Named Approved Supplier of Cruise Planners
WHY IT RATES: Cruise Planners travel agents can now offer their clients a seamless vacation experience with Atlas Ocean Voyages’ signature All Inclusive All The Way concept. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that the luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand has been named an approved supplier of Cruise Planners, the nation’s largest home-based travel advisor franchise network and an American Express Travel Representative.
Cruise Planners’ travel advisors can now recommend Atlas’ new and distinctive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to clients seeking an all-inclusive, luxury adventure in remote, bucket-list destinations around the world. Launching in July 2021, Atlas’ first newly constructed, 196-guest, expedition ship, World Navigator, will bring travelers on transformative journeys to some of the world’s most coveted and off-the-beaten-path locales.
“Atlas Ocean Voyages is extremely pleased to be on Cruise Planners approved suppliers list since Cruise Planners Travel Advisors are tapped into the pulse of the market; are well-trained franchise owners; and have state-of-the-art sales tools,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships of the luxe-adventure cruise brand. “Cruise Planners’ award-winning Travel Advisors can recommend Atlas to clients who have seen it all and done it all. Atlas’ World Navigator will bring travelers on captivating luxe-adventure journeys for their highly anticipated return-to-cruise.”
“We are delighted to add Atlas Ocean Voyages to Cruise Planners’ rich portfolio of cruise vacation options,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and Founder of Cruise Planners. “We know there is a pent-up consumer demand for small ship and luxury travel options and our partnership with Atlas Ocean Voyages is another example of how we seek out the most distinctive and compelling travel experiences for our clients. We are confident our travel advisors will continue to provide savvy travelers with the best possible vacation options and love the unique destinations such as Ukraine, Bucharest, Egypt and The Holy Lands itineraries – to name a few.”
Atlas’ signature All Inclusive All The Way provides guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, a choice of a shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L’OCCITANE bath amenities and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service and butler service in suites.
Atlas’ Plan With Confidence flexible travel policy provides travelers a 100 percent refund of deposited funds up to 91 days prior to sailing. Plus, they can change their reservation as many times as they want, up to 15 days before their voyages’ sail date. They can even change their destination and sail with Atlas in another part of the world or choose to cancel at least 15 days or more prior to the departure date and be assured of a 100 percent future cruise credit.
For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Please visit http://www.cruiseplanners.com, for more information about Cruise Planners.
SOURCE: Atlas Ocean Voyages press release.
