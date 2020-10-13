Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils Travel Advisor Resource Center
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Atlas Ocean Voyages October 13, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Travel Advisors can not only learn more about how to better sell Atlas Ocean Voyages with its new Atlas Advisor Central but they now also have access to a professional development webinar series to help take their agencies to new heights. — Lacey Pfalz, Editorial Intern
Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today the launch of Atlas Advisor Central, a best-in-class online resource center designed for travel advisors. With Atlas Advisor Central, travel advisors can access all the latest information and offers, brand overview, protocols and policies, recorded webinars and downloadable media to empower them to better sell Atlas’ luxe-adventure expeditions to their clients.
As part of the resource center’s launch, Atlas Advisor Central will debut a new professional development webinar series, hosted by members of the Atlas Sales Team. Each Sales team member will cover a timely topic and deliver cruise-selling best practices in informative, 20-minute sessions that will help travel advisors market expedition cruising to their clients as they plan to return to travel.
Travel advisors can register with Atlas Ocean Voyages; log in to Atlas Advisor Central; and sign up for the new webinar series at http://atlasoceanvoyages.com/contact-travel-advisor/.
“Atlas Advisor Central is a one-stop resource center dedicated to helping Travel Advisors market and sell luxe-adventure cruising to travelers planning their return to travel,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Atlas commissions come with a comma – not just a decimal point – and Atlas Advisor Central will educate Travel Advisors on how to take advantage of Atlas’ innovative industry differentiators; tap into a pent-up travel market; and sell Atlas’ more effectively to earn greater commissions. Our exceptional Sales team will still be
available and eager to talk with our valued Travel Advisor partners and provide them what they need to close a sale.”
Atlas Advisor Central features four main sections: Learn, Market, Sell and Destination MBA. Throughout the online resource center, travel advisors can learn how to better identify the ideal Atlas-style traveler who is seeking exhilarating, luxe-adventure expeditions for their 2021 return-to-travel experience; discover the latest tools and information to market Atlas Ocean voyages; learn about the cruise brand’s policies; and virtually meet the exceptional sales team.
To be released soon, Destination MBA (Master of Bold Adventures) is a new and innovative education and professional development program aimed at educating travel advisors to become better overall destination sellers and learn about the remote, bucket-list and remarkable destinations to where the luxe-adventure cruise brand will bring travelers.
Furthermore, travelers can register to participate in Atlas’ new “Taking Travelers Back to Cruising” webinar series. The eight-part professional development program will be listed on Atlas Advisor Central this month and will include titles such as “Say Goodbye to Fear and Hello to Increased Commissions; Get Explorers Excited About the Southernmost Continent; Succeeding in the New Normal: How to Lead an Effective Consumer Webinar;” and more.
Atlas Ocean Voyages is a small ship, luxury adventure cruise brand designed for seasoned and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in active and awe-inspiring experiences in less-trodden, bucket-list destinations. Guests will enjoy one of the industry’s most-inclusive experiences with Atlas’ signature All Inclusive All the Way.
With All Inclusive All the Way, guests can be more carefree and enjoy features such as included emergency medical evacuation insurance for all guests; complimentary round-trip air travel; complimentary prepaid gratuities; premium wine and spirits and international craft beers; coffees and smoothies; Wi-Fi; L’Occitane bath amenities; complimentary shore excursions in select ports; Michelin-inspired dining; binoculars onboard; coffee, tea and personalized bar service in every room; butler service in suites; and engaging and knowledgeable service from every staff and crew member.
For her inaugural season, World Navigator will embark on seven- to 24-night itineraries in The Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and on Antarctic expeditions for winter 2021/22.
Atlas’ newly constructed, safe, clean and green, small expedition ships foster a refined and convivial ambience and can accommodate up to 196 guests. World Navigator construction is on schedule and launches in July 2021, followed by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023. The ships are Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B certified and will have all of the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into their design.
For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com and follow Atlas Ocean Voyage on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Travel advisors can call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure journey.
SOURCE: Atlas Ocean Voyages press release.
