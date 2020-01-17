Azamara Launches Its 2020 Discovery Sale
Azamara Club Cruises Mackenzie Cullen January 17, 2020
Azamara has launched its 2020 Discovery Sale on select voyages.
From January 17-20, bookings on select sailings from June 8, 2020 – September 10, 2020 include a $500 onboard credit.
Guests can also save up to 40% on their trip when combining Axamara’s Discovery Sale with the cruise line’s 2020 Save Up to 40% Offer.
Example sailings include:
The 18-night Spitsbergen & Norway voyage, departing on July 8, 2020. This adventurous Norwegian itinerary provides a taste of Scandinavian culture as the ship sails through numerous fjords where guests can scale glaciers, including the million-year old Briksdal. By adding a pre- and post-voyage land program, guests will also have the opportunity to explore Moscow for four nights.
The 9-night Amalfi to Dalmatian voyage, departing on August 20, 2020. Setting sail from Rome, this itinerary includes medieval walking tours of Kotor and kayaking along the Adriatic Sea in Dubrovnik. By adding a pre- and post-voyage land program, guests can add a three-night land program in Milan, Varenna, Verona, and Lake Como.
The 15-night Rivers of Western Europe voyage, departing on September 10, 2020. This itinerary allows guests to explore the European cities of Bordeaux, Porto, Lisbon and Seville, and famous villages such as Barcelos. By adding a pre- and post-voyage land program, guests can spend four days exploring Spain’s Basque Country.
Azamara’s three cruise ships, Azamara Journey, Azamara Questand and Azamara Pursuit, will all be participating in these voyages.
For the full list of applicable sailings, visit the website here.
