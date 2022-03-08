Azamara Names Travel Visionary Godmother of New Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton March 08, 2022
Azamara, the now-independent upmarket cruise line, named Beth Santos, founder and CEO of global community and lifestyle brand Wanderful, as Godmother of its newest ship, Azamara Onward.
A changemaker in the travel industry who leads a community of over 45,000 women travelers, Santos reinforces the cruise line’s dedication to Destination Immersion.
Santos is a seasoned traveler who helps an inclusive community of over 45,000 women travel the world – aligning with Azamara’s mission to bring guests to hidden gem destinations, inviting them to dive deeper with country-intensive itineraries, immersive land programs, and overnight stays.
Santos will christen Azamara Onward in Monte Carlo on the evening of May 2, the first day of the ship’s maiden voyage. In keeping with maritime tradition, Santos will christen the ship with champagne as a part of the official naming ceremony. The ship then will operate an 11-night cruise stopping in Italian cities such as Florence, Rome and Amalfi, before concluding with an overnight stay in Venice.
“As a leader in the travel industry with a commitment to inclusion and passion for discovering destinations around the world, Beth is an ideal Godmother for our newest ship,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara. “We are inspired by Beth’s ambition to shape the future of travel, and our decision to name her as our Godmother reaffirms Azamara’s commitment to innovative and immersive cruising experiences. We look forward to the many ways in which Beth can deepen our connection with women and destinations around the globe as we continue to grow as an independent cruise line.”
While living abroad in São Tomé and Príncipe, Santos began Wanderful in 2009 as a travel blog, aiming to capture the experiences of women traveling the world. More than a decade later, Wanderful now connects over 45,000 women travelers through local events in more than 50 cities worldwide, group trips, and its online social network.
Both the brand and Santos herself continually advocate for equity and inclusion in the travel industry, a mission that Azamara aims to support and uplift through this relationship with Santos. In addition to founding Wanderful, Santos created the Women in Travel Summit in 2014, an event for women and gender diverse travel creators and entrepreneurs, which is now hosted annually on two continents.
Santos also started the Bessie Awards, which honor women of impact in the travel industry, and Wanderfest, the first major outdoor travel festival by and for women.
Having first cruised at the age of two with her family, Santos appreciates that cruising can bring people together.
As a Portuguese-American, Santos is especially excited about Azamara’s 16-night “Portuguese Pursuit Voyage,” which begins in Lisbon and ends in one of Santos’ favorite cities in the world, Rio De Janeiro, allowing travelers to explore many destinations that have been influenced by the Portuguese people and culture.
“I am honored to be chosen as the Godmother of Azamara Onward,” Santos said. “I believe travel is about challenging your preconceptions, trying new things, and taking the time to immerse yourself in a destination. I love that Azamara is encouraging travelers to do this through thoughtfully curated itineraries, intimate-size ships, and overnight stays, creating moments for us to look deeper into the world around us.”
Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion experiences. With a fleet of four ships, Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit, Azamara Journey and its newest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line takes travelers to marquee ports and smaller, hidden gem destinations.
For more information, click here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Monaco, Mediterranean, Italy, Portugal, Rio de Janeiro
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS