Azamara Onward Set for May 2 Christening and Official Maiden Voyage
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Azamara Theresa Norton April 26, 2022
Azamara plans to introduce its newest ship, Azamara Onward, a May 2 christening in Monte Carlo, followed by an 11-night maiden voyage to Venice.
The ship – the former Pacific Princess – is a sister to Azamara’s other three vessels, Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest and Azamara Pursuit. They all carry roughly 700 passengers.
Azamara Onward’s Godmother will be Beth Santos, founder and CEO of global community and lifestyle brand Wanderful.
Azamara, an upmarket cruise line focused on "Destination Immersion," was sold by Royal Caribbean Group about a year ago to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm focused on growing the brand.
“This is an exciting time for Azamara, and we are thrilled to be welcoming guests on our new ship in just a couple weeks,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara. “Destination immersion has always been our main priority, and we are delighted to be bringing inspiration from the Mediterranean and beyond to all our onboard offerings and experiences for guests to connect with the culture of each port, even while we are at sea.”
Azamara Onward now features new onboard venues including Atlas Bar, which offers artisanal cocktails created using the latest techniques from smoking domes to nitro-infusions and wtih fresh-squeezed juices and handmade syrups. Atlas Bar also serves a menu of hot and cold small plates, including beef tartare topped with caviar and shaved truffle, smoked lobster crudo, and more.
Azamara Onward will also offer a new Chef’s Table experience in its specialty restaurant, Aqualina. The Chef’s Table will feature a seven-course dinner designed to capture the flavor of some of the destination’s most authentic dishes.
Azamara Onward also featured a retail section in partnership with Starboard Cruise Services. The shops will offer resort wear and travel accessories along with local, hand-crafted artisanal finds. Starboard’s also will curate a standalone shop featuring goods from Spain, Italy, Greece, France and Portugal for Azamara Onward’s inaugural season in the Mediterranean.
The vessel’s staterooms or spacious suites include butler service, 24-hour room service, ocean views, cotton slippers, bath products and fresh flowers upon arrival.
Azamara Onward also will premier four brand-new shows, led by its Signature Singers & Dancers. The shows include “Club Crooner,” offering the classics from Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett to more current artists such as Natalie Cole and Michael Bublé; “Amped Up,” offering classic rock of the 70s; “Wanderlust,” highlighting sounds from around the world; and “Groove Tonight,” offering a psychedelic disco soundtrack.
Additionally, Azamara will be expanding its orchestra with acoustic and electric guitars to reflect each destination’s cultural entertainment. Azamara will also continue its onboard Destination Celebration events, the evening programming that brings the culture of the destination onboard.
Following Azamara Onward’s inaugural season throughout Europe, the cruise company will reintroduce its signature AzAmazing Evenings for guests, which are cultural events ashore.
