Last updated: 12:22 PM ET, Thu September 01 2022

Azamara To Eliminate COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Azamara Lacey Pfalz September 01, 2022

Azamara, Onward, Azamara Onward
Azamara Onward. (photo via Azamara)

Azamara has announced that beginning December 1, 2022, guests no longer need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to sail on any Caribbean or European sailing unless mandated by a destination.

The cruise line also ended its COVID-19 testing requirement on July 25, 2022. Testing will be available onboard as needed for potential exposure or infection. The cruise line also encourages travelers to self-test prior to embarkation as a precaution.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority and we have continued to closely monitor the evolving global situation,” said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas, in a statement.

“Azamara continues to implement the highest safety measures in accordance with the local health authorities and the current positive direction of the travel industry. We look forward to many being able to sail with us for the immersive cruising experience that we are known for and explore the wonderful destinations the Azamara way.”

Travelers can view the recent announcements, current requirements and onboard protocols on Azamara’s Explore Well at Sea page. To explore other recent changes to major cruise lines' COVID-19 requirements, visit our updated list.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
