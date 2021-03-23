Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Welcomes Back Royal Caribbean
March 23, 2021
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation released a statement on Monday welcoming the return of longtime partner Royal Caribbean International.
The cruise line announced last week it would return to sailing on June 12, with seven-night roundtrips from Nassau, The Bahamas. The government and Royal Caribbean officials have worked closely to play a critical role in the return of cruising to the region.
With Adventure of the Seas homeporting in Nassau and visiting other islands in The Bahamas—such as Grand Bahama Island and Perfect Day at CocoCay—more Bahamians can return to their jobs, strengthening the island chain’s crucial tourism industry.
Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation, Dionisio D'Aguilar, said the country was happy to safely welcome back travelers, citing Royal Caribbean’s policy of requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all crew members and passengers.
“Our destination is ready and waiting to resume its role as the region's go to place where travelers head to for escape and rejuvenation,” D'Aguilar said.
With traveler confidence and vaccine distribution on the rise, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism said the country looks forward to the triumphant return of cruise travel this summer. The Bahamas cruises open for sale on March 24 and run through August.
