Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Announces Veteran’s Day Offer

The Grand Classica and Grand Celebration, ships apart of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line fleet
PHOTO: The Grand Classica and Grand Celebration, ships apart of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line fleet. (photo via Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line)

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced an offer just for Veterans. The cruise line is inviting active military members, veterans and their families to set sail to the Bahamas and enjoy a free upgrade to an oceanview cabin.

The offer is available from November 11-30, 2019, and cruises start at just $69.

Onboard Grand Classica and Grand Celebration, passengers can take advantage of luxurious features and excellent entertainment.

Guests can spend time on the sun decks with swimming pools. There is the chance to dine al fresco while enjoying sunset views. Make sure to plan time for relaxin in the full-service spas.

Parents sailing with their children can take advantage of kids’ programming, including the Kruzers Club, Club Chill and Vibe for teens.

Guests can also enjoy award-winning entertainment while onboard. There are several bars, nightly shows and late-night laughs at the adults-only comedy show.

Military members and veterans can also take advantage of the Cruise&Stay program. The program enables guests to extend their stay in paradise at one of several distinct beach resort/hotel options on Nassau or Grand Bahama.

