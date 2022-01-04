Last updated: 09:54 AM ET, Tue January 04 2022

Brazil Suspends Cruise Operations Through January 21

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Lacey Pfalz January 04, 2022

Iguazu Falls, on the border of Argentina and Brazil
PHOTO: Tourists at Iguazu Falls, one of the world's great natural wonders, on the border of Brazil and Argentina. (photo via rmnunes / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Cruise Lines International Association’s Brazil chapter (CLIA Brazil) has suspended cruise operations to Brazilian ports through January 21, 2022 citing inconsistencies with the Brazilian health ministry’s approach to pandemic cruise protocols.

According to Travel Weekly, the suspension was prompted by a lack of unity between Anvisa, Brazil’s health agency and the cruise industry, which had agreed upon terms of pandemic response and protocols back in November when ships returned to Brazilian ports. Anvisa recently began warning people not to cruise, calling for a “temporary interruption” of the season.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Planes waiting to take off from airport.

Airline Cancellations Continue to Rise, but So Do Number of...

Quarantine room

France Expands Quarantine Rules for Unvaccinated American...

U.S. President Joe Biden.

Travel Industry Reacts to Bans on South African Countries...

Hula dancer on beach at sunset

Hawaii’s Travel Restrictions Look Likely To Tighten in 2022

Flight Attendants union president Sara Nelson

Flight Attendants Union Chief Sara Nelson Questions CDC...

CLIA has also told Travel Weekly that Brazilian authorities have made last-minute changes to MSC and Costa Cruise Lines ship protocols that “have directly impacted ship operations,” leading to the suspension.

CLIA Brazil will use the time to clarify operational health and safety protocols with the federal, state and local authorities, warning that the entire season in Brazil might be canceled if an agreement isn’t reached.

"We are extremely concerned that the cruise industry's robust health and safety protocols, developed in partnership with the appropriate authorities and which have proven effective, are being questioned at a time that they should be held up as a model for others," CLIA said in a statement to Travel Weekly.

"It is very unfortunate that our cruise line members are being forced to make this decision in Brazil. However, it is important that there is harmony between the ship protocols and the agreements in place on land. We look forward to clarifying these agreements to assure a seamless plan between the companies and the authorities at all levels,” the statement continued.

It is not clear what types of pandemic protocols are being questioned or overturned by the Brazilian health ministry.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For more information on Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), Brazil

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises

After 33 Years, Richard Fain Steps Down as Royal Caribbean...

Royal Caribbean International

Bahamas Denies MSC Cruises Entry to Its Own Private Island

Queen Mary 2 Will Not Return to New York

gallery icon Top Cruise Travel Stories From 2021

With CDC Monitoring 92 Ships for COVID, Should You Cancel Your Cruise?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS