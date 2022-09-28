Carnival Celebration Names Actress Cassidy Gifford as Godmother
Carnival Cruise Line announced that actress Cassidy Gifford is the Carnival Celebration’s godmother at the ship’s naming ceremony on November 20, 2022 in Miami.
The video below shows Cassidy’s mother, four-time Emmy Award-winning television personality Kathie Lee Gifford, surprising her with the news. Kathie Lee was the godmother to the new ship’s namesake in 1987, the M/S Celebration. She has also been a spokesperson for the line since 1984. They sailed together on Carnival cruises since Cassidy was an infant.
“Carnival Cruise Line has been a huge part of our family with my earliest memories taking family trips on Carnival ships,” said Cassidy Gifford. “And now to be asked to be Godmother of the namesake ship to the one my mom christened is truly an honor and a blessing. There was no hesitation when my mom asked me, and I can’t wait to see this amazing ship in Miami in November.”
Cassidy is best known for her roles in “God’s Not Dead” and “The Gallows.” She won the prize for Exceptional Emerging Artist at the 2018 Hollywood Film Festival.
“Since our founding in 1972, Carnival Cruise Line has carried generations of guests and has helped millions of families make lasting vacation memories,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “As we cap off our 50th Birthday festivities with the arrival of Carnival Celebration, we are so pleased to also extend our relationship with another generation of the Gifford family and honored that Cassidy will serve as the ship’s Godmother. I can’t wait to welcome Cassidy and Kathie Lee on board and show off this beautiful new ship. So much has changed in our industry and our company over the past 50 years – it gives new meaning to those words Kathie Lee sang for Carnival – ‘if they could see us now!’”
