Carnival Corporation Announces Addition to Boards of Directors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood November 15, 2022
Carnival Corporation & plc announced that retired Dun & Bradstreet Corp. Chief Executive Officer Sara Mathew has been appointed to the company’s Boards of Directors, effective immediately.
At Carnival, Mathew will serve in a non-executive capacity as a Board member and on the Audit Committees. She previously worked 12 years with Dun & Bradstreet and 18 years at The Proctor & Gamble Co., honing her skills in the finance, accounting, brand management and investor relations departments.
Mathew is currently a member of the boards of directors at Dropbox, State Street Corporation and Freddie Mac Corporation. She was also previously a member of the board of directors of XOS, Reckitt Benckiser, Shire, Campbell Soup and Avon.
“As the company continues on its path towards delivering durable top and bottom-line growth, we are excited to have Sara join the Boards as an experienced leader and strategic operator with expertise in technology and innovation, finance, and global consumer-facing brands,” Carnival Boards of Directors chair Micky Arison said.
“Sara's unique perspective will be a valuable addition to the boardroom as we advance our long-term growth priorities,” Arison continued.
Carnival Corporation & plc also announced that Sir John Parker has decided not to seek re-election to the Boards of Directors at the 2023 Annual Meetings of Shareholders and plans to retire following the event.
Earlier this month, Carnival announced that former President and CEO Arnold Donald is stepping down from the Boards of Directors after more than two decades of service. The 67-year-old Donald’s resignation is effective November 30.
The cruise company revealed the former CEO would continue to provide counsel and advice to Carnival and its Boards through a consulting agreement running between December 1 and February 25, 2025.
