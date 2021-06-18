Last updated: 09:07 AM ET, Fri June 18 2021

Carnival Corporation Announces Breach of Customer, Employee Data

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood June 18, 2021

Carnival Horizon in NYC
Carnival Horizon docked in NYC.

Officials from Carnival Corporation & plc announced on Thursday that a data breach in March might have exposed personal information about customers and employees.

According to The Associated Press, the company revealed that hackers might have gained access to Social Security numbers, passport numbers, dates of birth, addresses and health information from crew members and passengers with Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
The Viking Star.

Viking Reveals Details of Welcome Back Voyages in Mediterranean

MSC Meraviglia docked at her new homeport in Miami.

MSC Cruises Will Restart US Sailings To the Caribbean This Summer

Caribbean Princess at dusk.

Princess Cruises To Restart US Sailings From Florida, California

Halloween on the High Seas – The Pumpkin Tree Aboard the Disney Dream

Disney Cruise Line Announces Fall, Holiday 2022 Itineraries

The data breach was detected on March 19, with Carnival officials shutting down access and hiring a cybersecurity company to investigate immediately. The company has been working to improve the security of its information systems since it was hit twice last year by ransomware attacks.

While Carnival declined to say how many people were impacted by the breach, company spokesman Roger Frizzell said all of the passengers and employees affected were notified and a call center was set up to answer questions.

Last month, Carnival Corporation announced it received the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) approval of its Phase 2A Port Agreements for PortMiami, Port of Galveston and Port Canaveral.

Last week, Princess Cruises will introduce a new MedallionClass feature that allows guests to call a crew member wherever they are on the ship, called CrewCall.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
MSC Meraviglia docked at her new homeport in Miami.

MSC Cruises Will Restart US Sailings To the Caribbean This Summer

MSC Cruises

Princess Cruises To Restart US Sailings From Florida, California

Disney Cruise Line Announces Fall, Holiday 2022 Itineraries

PONANT Resumes Sailings This Summer

CDC Lowers Cruise Travel Warning Level

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS