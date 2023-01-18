Carnival Corporation Expands SpaceX’s Starlink Wi-Fi Service Across Cruise Lines
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz January 18, 2023
Carnival Corporation & plc has reached an agreement with SpaceX to allow for the Starlink Wi-Fi service to be implemented across its global fleet, leading to more reliable Internet service anywhere in the world, including at sea.
The corporation first began implementing Starlink in December 2022 with Carnival Cruise Line and AIDA Cruises, but has plans to expand the service onboard Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises and Cunard
“The added bandwidth will give the brands the capabilities and flexibility to introduce new guest services and features, as well as help boost operational functions like onboard equipment monitoring and real-time communications between ship and shore teams,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation. “And importantly, adding Starlink’s innovative technology to the company’s existing connectivity platform will also help our amazing crew stay in touch with friends and loved ones.”
Starlink is a leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology, allowing travelers using Starlink to be able to enjoy high-speed Internet at sea, which for years has been spotty at best. Other cruise lines that have begun implementing it are Hurtigruten, American Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean.
“High-speed, low-latency broadband internet is critical in our modern age, and we’re excited to provide Carnival Cruise Line and AIDA’s guests an internet experience that makes their travel even more enjoyable,” said Jonathan Hofeller, vice president of Starlink sales for SpaceX. “In even the most remote waters, guests onboard Carnival Corporation ships will be able to share real-time updates with friends and family.”
