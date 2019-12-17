Carnival Corporation Joins Coalition to Decarbonize Shipping Industry
The Carnival Corporation announced Tuesday it has joined the Getting to Zero Coalition, an alliance of organizations committed to accelerating the decarbonization of the international shipping industry.
Carnival is the first cruise company to join the global alliance, which is looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by at least 50 percent by 2050 as compared to 2008 emissions.
To meet the ambitious target, the Getting to Zero Coalition is working to introduce technically feasible, commercially viable zero-emission deep-sea vessels into the global shipping fleet as early as 2030.
“We look forward to working with fellow coalition partners in the maritime, energy and other related industries, as well as academics, think tanks and policymakers, to develop a roadmap that identifies the technologies, investments and actions we must pursue to begin introducing zero-emission vessels into the global shipping and passenger fleet,” Carnival senior vice president Tom Strang said in a statement.
The global alliance consists of over 80 companies, including a variety of shipping-related industries such as fuel suppliers, engine manufacturers, marine classification societies, shipping companies, major ports and more.
As the world's largest leisure travel company, Carnival and its nine cruise line brands are committed to developing innovative solutions that support sustainability and environmentally friendly operations.
“Across our nine brands, we host more than 12 million guests every year and visit over 700 ports of call around the world,” Strang continued. “The health and vitality of our oceans and seas, along with the hundreds of communities we visit across the globe, are absolutely essential to our business. We have a deep commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and consistently exceeding guest expectations, and being an active part of the Getting to Zero Coalition is another important step for the environment.”
In 2017, the cruise company achieved its 25 percent carbon reduction goal three years ahead of schedule and is currently on track with its nine other 2020 sustainability targets for reducing its environmental footprint.
