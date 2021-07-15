Last updated: 01:50 PM ET, Thu July 15 2021

Carnival Breeze Returns to Service Out of Galveston

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Claudette Covey July 15, 2021

Carnival Breeze
Carnival Breeze. (photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

On July 15, a third Carnival Cruise Line ship – Carnival Breeze – returned to service, on a four-day itinerary out of Galveston

Earlier this month, Carnival Vista resumed service out of Galveston and Carnival Horizon out of Miami.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Seven Seas Mariner

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Breaks World Cruise Booking Record

Deck chair on a cruise ship on the promenade deck

Royal Caribbean Selecting Volunteer Cruise Passengers From...

Oceania Vista.

Oceania Unveils The Vista’s Room and Suite Designs

Ocean Albatros will operate in the Arctic.

Danish Company Albatros Expeditions Enters US Market

“We’re delighted that Carnival Breeze is our first ship to return operating short cruise itineraries and our second ship to resume from the Port of Galveston,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “Short cruises are very popular with our guests – roughly half our fleet operates cruises of five days or less – so we are excited to broaden our itinerary offerings to include these convenient and affordable getaways.”

Carnival Breeze’s four-day itinerary calls at Cozumel, Mexico. The ship’s five-day sailings, which depart on Mondays and Saturdays, also call at Cozumel, in addition to Mexico’s Costa Maya or Progreso.

Later in July, Carnival Miracle is scheduled to begin sailing on Alaska cruises, while the new Mardi Gras will inaugurate service out of Port Canaveral.

With three ships in Galveston, Carnival is the No. 1 cruise operator in Galveston. In all, Carnival Vista, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream operate 150 voyages annually from Galveston, carrying approximately 750,000 guests on an annual basis.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Deck chair on a cruise ship on the promenade deck

Royal Caribbean Selecting Volunteer Cruise Passengers From...

Royal Caribbean International

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Breaks World Cruise Booking Record

Oceania Unveils The Vista’s Room and Suite Designs

Danish Company Albatros Expeditions Enters US Market

Seabourn To Operate From Miami For The First Time This November

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS