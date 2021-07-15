Carnival Breeze Returns to Service Out of Galveston
On July 15, a third Carnival Cruise Line ship – Carnival Breeze – returned to service, on a four-day itinerary out of Galveston
Earlier this month, Carnival Vista resumed service out of Galveston and Carnival Horizon out of Miami.
“We’re delighted that Carnival Breeze is our first ship to return operating short cruise itineraries and our second ship to resume from the Port of Galveston,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “Short cruises are very popular with our guests – roughly half our fleet operates cruises of five days or less – so we are excited to broaden our itinerary offerings to include these convenient and affordable getaways.”
Carnival Breeze’s four-day itinerary calls at Cozumel, Mexico. The ship’s five-day sailings, which depart on Mondays and Saturdays, also call at Cozumel, in addition to Mexico’s Costa Maya or Progreso.
Later in July, Carnival Miracle is scheduled to begin sailing on Alaska cruises, while the new Mardi Gras will inaugurate service out of Port Canaveral.
With three ships in Galveston, Carnival is the No. 1 cruise operator in Galveston. In all, Carnival Vista, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream operate 150 voyages annually from Galveston, carrying approximately 750,000 guests on an annual basis.
