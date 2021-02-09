Carnival Cruise Line Removes New Health Protocols From Website
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood February 09, 2021
Just a short time after announcing new health and safety protocol changes for the potential restart of voyages, Carnival Cruise Line removed the updated rules from its official website.
After an influx of comments and questions, Carnival took down the announced changes and replaced them with basic health requirements issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The cruise line told TravelPulse the updated protocols were posted before being approved.
“In our haste to keep guests and travel agents informed, we posted some information that was not finalized. As we have said previously, guests should expect mask, testing, distancing and other protocols. We intend to provide more details over the coming weeks as we work to resume operations.”
On Friday, Carnival announced the new policies and procedures would be mandatory for all guests and were developed based on guidance and directives from health authorities, including the CDC and United States government.
The cruise line revealed that anyone who broke the rules would “not be entitled to a refund, credit, or compensation of any kind.” The new protocols include pre-departure COVID-19 tests, temperature checks, facial coverings, social distancing and more.
Despite only being on-site for a few hours, cruise websites were inundated with comments about the possible changes. While many understood the updated protocols and were ready to get sailing again, there was a vocal group that was against mandatory masks.
“As badly as we want to cruise, there is no way I’m wearing a mask or jumping through all these hoops to do it,” Dawn Thompson said on the RoyalCaribbeanBlog Facebook page.
As for other cruise lines, they have remained steadfast about many of the protocol changes since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, with Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line forming the Healthy Sail Panel to address potential issues.
