Last updated: 09:13 AM ET, Tue February 09 2021

Carnival Cruise Line Removes New Health Protocols From Website

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood February 09, 2021

Carnival Horizon in New York.
PHOTO: Carnival Horizon in New York. (photo via Brian Major)

Just a short time after announcing new health and safety protocol changes for the potential restart of voyages, Carnival Cruise Line removed the updated rules from its official website.

After an influx of comments and questions, Carnival took down the announced changes and replaced them with basic health requirements issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Searching online for travel destinations.

Study Finds Most Travelers Are Rebooking Canceled Trips in 2021

Capitol Hill USA

ASTA Pushing for $9.3 Billion Travel Agency Grant Program

Wing of Airplane in Sky

Airlines Adapting To New Normal of More Leisure Travel

Work is underway to develop a vaccine for this new strain of coronavirus

Travel Advisors React to Travel Companies Mandating COVID-19...

The cruise line told TravelPulse the updated protocols were posted before being approved.

“In our haste to keep guests and travel agents informed, we posted some information that was not finalized. As we have said previously, guests should expect mask, testing, distancing and other protocols. We intend to provide more details over the coming weeks as we work to resume operations.”

On Friday, Carnival announced the new policies and procedures would be mandatory for all guests and were developed based on guidance and directives from health authorities, including the CDC and United States government.

The cruise line revealed that anyone who broke the rules would “not be entitled to a refund, credit, or compensation of any kind.” The new protocols include pre-departure COVID-19 tests, temperature checks, facial coverings, social distancing and more.

Despite only being on-site for a few hours, cruise websites were inundated with comments about the possible changes. While many understood the updated protocols and were ready to get sailing again, there was a vocal group that was against mandatory masks.

“As badly as we want to cruise, there is no way I’m wearing a mask or jumping through all these hoops to do it,” Dawn Thompson said on the RoyalCaribbeanBlog Facebook page.

As for other cruise lines, they have remained steadfast about many of the protocol changes since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, with Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line forming the Healthy Sail Panel to address potential issues.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Oceania Cruises

Cruise Line Sells Out 180-Day World Cruise in One Day

Oceania Cruises

Alaska Officials Condemn Canadian Cruise Ban as ‘Unacceptable’

Here Are the New Rules Carnival Will Implement When Cruising Returns

Take Advantage of the Windstar Is for Lovers Sale

Cruise Ship Transformed Into COVID-19 Vaccine Center

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS