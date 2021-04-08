Carnival Cruise Line To Resume 'Why Use A Travel Advisor' Parties
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton April 08, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line will resume its “Why Use a Travel Advisor” (WUATA) campaign that is designed to help agents find new clients and strengthen their relationships with existing customers.
A new virtual WUATA party is scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT April 29.
Travel advisors are encouraged to invite one current client and one prospective customer for a virtual experience hosted by Mike Pack, cruise director for the new Mardi Gras ship.
Travel advisors will also hear from Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global trade sales and marketing, who will provide updates on Carnival news and reinforce the line’s belief in the importance of using a travel advisor.
A range of prizes – including gift cards, Carnival-branded merchandise and a drawing for a free cruise – will be awarded during the one-hour event. Clients also will receive an exclusive offer to use when booking their next cruise with their travel advisor.
For more information on Carnival’s WUATA Virtual Party, visit www.GoCCL.com.
