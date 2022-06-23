Carnival Cruise Line Updates Protocols for Unvaccinated Passengers
Carnival Cruise Line announced updated rules and protocols for unvaccinated passengers sailing on its ships through the end of December.
The most notable changes include unvaccinated guests now being permitted to go ashore to enjoy one of Carnival’s tours or independent sightseeing events. Several destinations still do not welcome unvaccinated travelers, as the cruise line revealed on its official website:
—San Juan - age 12 and older will have to remain on board
—Bonaire - age 12 and older will have to remain on board
—Grand Cayman - age 12 and older will have to remain on board
—St. Kitts - age 12 and older will have to remain on board
—Tortola - age 12 and older will have to remain on board
—Grand Turk - age 16 and older will have to remain on board
—Cartagena, Colombia - age 18 and older will have to remain on board
The cruise line revealed certain destinations have continued to impose restrictions for unvaccinated passengers and cannot guarantee that more will not be added. All unvaccinated guests aged two and older must present a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 and 24 hours before the sailing date.
Regardless of the cruise length, antigen testing will be provided on a complimentary basis to children ages 2-4. Children ages 5-11 will be charged $60 per person and guests ages 12 and older will be charged $150 per person.
As for vaccine exemptions, they will be available to a small number of guests and are capacity-controlled based on the total number of vaccinated guests projected to be onboard. Requests are not guaranteed and will be processed after the booking is paid in full, in sailing date order and once the estimated vaccinated guest count has been finalized.
Requirements for cruise ships to enter ports outside the U.S. continue to evolve and Carnival officials said they would approve exemptions in compliance with these regulations.
Children under five are not required to apply for a vaccine exemption but must follow requirements for unvaccinated guests, including pre-cruise and embarkation day testing.
Last week, Carnival announced guests booked on Caribbean itineraries seeking a medical exemption from the cruise line's vaccination requirement would not be required to obtain a doctor's note for approval, as of June 15.
“As we continue to work with our destination partners, protocols continue to evolve and we are pleased to share that your clients are no longer required to provide a doctor’s note at embarkation on cruises going to the Caribbean,” Carnival said in a recent letter to travel partners. “All other requirements for unvaccinated guests remain in place.”
