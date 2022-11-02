Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes New Celebration Ship As It Marks 50 Years
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton November 02, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line accepted delivery of the newest Excel-class ship and sister to Mardi Gras at a signing ceremony at Meyer Turku in Turku, Finland.
Carnival President Christine Duffy and Carnival Senior Vice President of New Builds Ben Clement joined Meyer Turku CEO Tim Meyer to welcome Carnival Celebration into the fleet.
“We have so many reasons to celebrate now that Carnival Celebration has joined as the 24th ship in our fleet,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “She represents the culmination of our 50th birthday while also shining a light on our bright future with so much more excitement to come!”
Carnival Celebration has a three-deck-high atrium, dozens of dining and beverage concepts and six themed zones – which include the Miami-inspired 820 Biscayne and an homage to all-things travel in The Gateway – plus, the BOLT roller coaster.
“Our team of shipbuilders are delivering a world-class addition to the Carnival fleet today. She is one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly ships,” Tim Meyer said. “I am very proud of the results of this great partnership.”
Carnival Celebration will arrive at her homeport of PortMiami on Nov. 20 after a 14-day transatlantic cruise from Southampton, England. A naming ceremony will be held that evening. It will operate weeklong Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries year-round to destinations like San Juan, Puerto Rico; Cozumel, Mexico; and Grand Turk.
Carnival Celebration will accommodate more than 5,200 guests.
Debuting from the redesigned Terminal F at PortMiami, Carnival Celebration will join sister Mardi Gras as the first two Carnival ships with a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion system, part of Carnival Corporation’s green cruising platform.
