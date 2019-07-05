Carnival Cruise Worker Falls Overboard
The search continued early Friday morning for a 37-year old Carnival Cruise Line worker who fell overboard on Thursday from the Carnival Victory ship.
The United States Coast Guard is leading the search for the man approximately 30 miles northwest of Cuba.
.@USCG is searching for a 37-year-old man Thursday who fell overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Victory approximately 30 miles northwest of Cuba. More here: https://t.co/KmsI8JENtA pic.twitter.com/KN7EEpIbUG— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 4, 2019
As of 8 a.m. EDT on July 5, the man had not been found.
The Victory was sailing back to Miami when the worker fell overboard on Thursday. The ship was returning from Cozumel after a four-day cruise.
“The ship’s command immediately returned to the location where the crew member was last seen and initiated search and rescue activities, which are ongoing,” according to a Carnival spokesperson. “All appropriate authorities, including the United States Coast Guard, have been notified.”
An alert was immediately sent to other USCG ships in the area while the cutter Charles Sexton was sent to the site believed to be where the man fell overboard. An Ocean Sentry airplane was also dispatched to the site by the Coast Guard.
In December, another passenger on the Victory apparently committed suicide by going overboard just south of Islamorada, according to the Miami Herald. The USCG conducted a 2,086-square-mile search that was eventually suspended after 32 hours. Carnival said information surrounding McElhany’s disappearance indicated it was “an intentional act.”
This story will be updated as news dictates.
