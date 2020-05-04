Carnival Plans to Resume Operations August 1 With Eight Ships
May 04, 2020
Carnival Cruise Line revealed plans to phase in operations starting Aug. 1 with eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston. All other operations in North America and Australia will remain shut down through Aug. 31. The company said it notified travel advisors and customers by email on May 4.
All North American cruises from June 27 to July 31 will be canceled. Carnival operates 27 ships.
“Any resumption of cruise operations – whenever that may be – is fully dependent on our continued efforts in cooperation with federal, state, local and international government officials,” Carnival said. “In our continued support of public health efforts, any return to service will also include whatever enhanced operational protocols and social gathering guidelines that are in place at the time of the resumption of cruise operations.”
Beginning Aug. 1, Carnival plans to resume cruises from Galveston on the Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista; from Miami on the Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation; and from Port Canaveral on the Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation.
All Carnival Spirit Alaska cruises from Seattle will be canceled, as well as the Carnival Spirit’s Vancouver-Honolulu cruise departing Sept. 25 and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise departing Oct. 6.
In Australia, all Carnival Splendor cruises from June 19 to Aug. 31 will be canceled.
Impacted guests can choose a full refund or a combined future cruise credit and onboard credit of $300 or $600 per stateroom; the onboard credit is good on the next cruise through Dec. 31, 2022, if booked by Dec. 31, 2020. Booked guests can make their selection online by clicking here, alleviating the need to contact Carnival’s customer service center, which is still operating in a work-from-home status due to locally imposed office closures in South Florida.
“We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation,” Carnival’s press release said. “We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests.
“We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. We appreciate the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and look forward to welcoming them on board as the environment for travel and tourism improves.”
